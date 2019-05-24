FRSC Establishes Five-Corridor Commands To Tackle Crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has established five-different corridor commands to curb crashes and ensure prompt rescue of victims during emergencies.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said this in Lagos yesterday while briefing newsmen on the situation of roads across the country.

The corps marshal said that the corridor commands would involve Lagos-Ibadan Expressway up to Egbeda, Ore-Benin-Asaba to Enugu, Abuja-Lokoja, Abuja-Kaduna and Abuja Metropolis.

Oyeyemi said that the highway commands would focus on providing all the necessary safety equipment and personnel to help prevent crashes.

”We are injecting our visible presence across the country to ensure that our patrol teams are doing what is expected of them promptly.

”When there is an obstruction, they will ensure prompt removal at any point in time because they will be mobile in nature and can sleep anywhere,’’ he said.

According to him, the corridor commands will always interface with sector and unit commands’ operations to ensure sanity and safety on the expressway.