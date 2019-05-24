Ekpeye Royal Family Establishes Tourism Foundation

In a bid to immortalise the late monarch of Ekpeye Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Eze Robinson O. Robinson and to promote the tourism potentials of Rivers State, the Royal family has established a tourism foundation known as Robinson Foundation.

Announcing the establishment of the foundation recently, the daughter-in-law and wife of the prince of Ekpeye Kingdom, Princess (Mrs) Bamidele Robinson said the foundation would serve as a tourism centre where tourists and people of all walks of life would visit to see and appreciate the tourism potentials of the state.

Princess Robinson disclosed that this become necessary because of the lessons the family enjoyed during the life time of the late Eze Ekpeye Logbo II of Ekpeye land. She said: ‘my father-in-law was an epitome of peace, love and a God’s gift to humanity”.

Also speaking, the wife of the late monarch, Dr (Mrs) Felicia Fumilayo Robinson noted that her late husband was a good man who had touched many lives in Ekpeye land and beyond through selfless services.

She stressed that the vacuum created by the demise of the late king would be difficult to fill. She prayed God to give the royal family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The foundation has a maginificient monument similar to that of late Reggae music icon, Bob Marley of blessed memory.