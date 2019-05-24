Daddy, Showkey Slams EFCC Over Musician’s Trial

Nigeria’s popular musician and Ghetto Master, Daddy Showkey has slammed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the manner at which Naira Marley was arraigned in court. The veteran singer took to his instagram page on Tuesday May 21, 2019 where he shared a video and expressed his shock and dismay over the number of security details present at Naira Marley’s court trial.

According to him, he wonders why the government has failed to use the same energy applied in arraigning Naira Marley in court to face corrupt politicians in the country. Daddy Showkey’s reaction is coming barely 24 hours after Naira Marley was arraigned before a Federal High Court in Lagos over internet fraud.

Recall that a few days ago Daddy Showkey had slammed Naira Marley for insulting his elders even though he pleaded in his behalf for a soft landing in the heads of the anti graft agency ashe pleaded to them to tamper justice with mercy.