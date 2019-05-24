Court Hears Saraki’s Suit Against EFCC, Others, June 24

The Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed June 24 to hear two separate fundamental rights enforcement suits filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him.

The court had in a ruling on an ex parte motion last week, ordered the anti-graft agency and other agencies involved in the probe of Saraki over corruption allegations to suspend the probe.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Mr Sunday Onobi, counsel to Saraki, informed the court that he had served all parties in the suit with the processes of the court, including the order of the court.

“We have served all the respondents the originating process and the order of the court and we have also received the fourth respondent’s (EFCC) counter affidavit to which we need to respond,” the counsel said.

The Solicitor -General of the Federation, Mr Dayo Apata, who represented the Attorney -General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, also told the court that he had filed a counter affidavit to the originating summons filed by Saraki.

Counsel to EFCC, Mr Chile Okoromma, also said that he had filed a counter affidavit and a written address in response to the suit of Saraki and will serve the processes on all parties.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that parties should serve and reply to all processes and adjourned the matter until June 24.