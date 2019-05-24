Commission Wants Nigerians To Patronise Energy Bulbs

The Energy Commission of Nigeria, ( ECN ), has called on Nigerians to adopt the culture of using energy saving bulbs, (Light Emmiting Diodes LED) in their homes and workplaces.

ECN said the culture would promote energy efficiency in public buildings.

The Commission in a statement signed by Larry Ogar, a staff of Clean and Green Energy, during a 2 Day sensitisation workshop organised by ECN in collboration with the contracting firm at the Federal Government College, Port Harcourt recently.

Speaking at the event, Larry Ogar said the aim of the workshop was to create awareness to the public on the need to promote energy efficiency in public buildings in Nigeria.

The energy awareness campaign, Ogar said was also to raise students awareness on the importance of energy savings and promote the huge energy saving potentials through the use of energy efficient lighting.

Also speaking, Engr. Yahaya Yekini, a representative of Energy Commission of Nigeria said Light Emmiting Diodes ( LED) bulbs reduce energy consumption at homes and workplaces

“Our aim is to promote energy saving culture in our homes, workplaces and public buildings across the country,” Yekini said.

Earlier, the Vice Principal of Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Dr. Samuel Udom said the exercise was a welcome

development to electricity users

Udom, who described the Energy workshop as educative, said the awareness on energy bulbs would create the promotion of energy saving culture in our homes.

The principal said the sensitisation programme would certainly help the students in their future endeavours.

Chinedu Wosu