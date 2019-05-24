Buhari, APC Hail Fayemi’s Emergence As NGF Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his emergence as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Buhari urged Fayemi to use his new position to forge a deeper harmonious and fruitful working relationship not only with the Federal Government but also with other arms and tiers of government.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina and forwarded to newsmen, yesterday, Buhari expressed delight that Fayemi’s choice was by consensus, indicating the degree of confidence reposed in him by his colleagues.

According to Buhari: “The focal objective of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at all times ought to be the higher interest of the people of this country above partisan, political, religious or regional differences.”

The president also expressed the readiness of the Federal Government to support the forum to realise its laudable objectives.

Buhari, while wishing Fayemi a successful tenure, commended his immediate predecessor, Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State for his leadership as chairman of the NGF.

Similarly, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, congratulated the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his election as the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The party, in a statement by his National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, yesterday, described Fayemi’s election as a right choice, judging by the governor’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister and governor, among other endeavours.

The statement read, “Since its establishment, the non-partisan Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the change agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four year of the administration’s renewed mandate.

“The APC wishes Fayemi a very successful and impactful tenure and look forward to a cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led APC administration.