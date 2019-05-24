Bishop Oyedepo Reveals Secret Of His Wealth

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church, has revealed the secret to his wealth.

Oyedepo disclosed that God swore to make him rich because he sowed a car for the propagation of the gospel many years ago.

Addressing his members at Cannaland, the church headquarters in Ota, Ogun State capital, the clergyman said his church now buys buses “like loaves of bread” because of the car he gave to God many years ago.

He also charged his members not to depend on their certificates or profession but on God who can provide all their needs.

According to Oyedepo: “I gave my car to God not to be rich but to spread the gospel and God swore to make me rich.

“Now in one day we bought 87 buses at once, another day we bought 100 buses at once, we now buy buses like loaves of bread. Many of you will soon be building houses like loaves of bread.

“There are too many common people in the world, you need to come out of them and be distinguished by his leading.”