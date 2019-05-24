Beach Soccer W’Cup: Talle Tasks NFF On Preparation

Kogi United and Super Sand Eagles forward, Victor Talle, has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation on planning for the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup with less than six months now to the commencement of the tournament in Paraguay.

Talle speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the NFF should have an action plan for the Super Sand Eagles on possibilities of training tours and camping because the world cup is a totally different competition compared to the African championship where they force things on the pitch using relying on power play and strength.

“This is when we need more preparation, they give us time, we travel for training tours, rest for a month or two and proceed on another tour to keep us fit because this is the world cup and not the African tourney.

“They would want us to perfect things as we have always done but it’s different with the world cup,” he said

Nigeria alongside Senegal are the two African representatives, a ticket secured last year in Egypt after Nigeria finished second behind back to back African champion, Egypt.