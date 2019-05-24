Banditry: Top Security Chiefs Arrive In Katsina

Some top security chiefs from the armed forces and the police arrived in Katsina State yesterday to assess the level of insecurity in the state following recent bandits attacks in some parts of the state.

The visit was said to have been at the instance of the Federal Government after Governor Aminu Masari briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the recent bandits’ killings in the state.

The security chiefs delegation to Katsina was led by Major-Gen. B. I. Ahanotu.

The State Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, received the delegation at the Government House, Katsina.

The Deputy Governor told the delegation, “Katsina is in a state of mourning, due to the series of killings by bandits”.

Yakubu added that Governor Masari’s administration inherited the insecurity situation in 2015. He said that the government immediately took certain measures then to tackle the problem including an amnesty programme for repentant cattle rustlers and bandits.

He said, “The measures we took started yielding some fruits and peace was restored but it could not be sustained because we share boundaries with non-peaceful states like Zamfara and Kaduna States.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for responding promptly to our distress call and we are also happy that the Federal government had pledged to wade into the issue. This problem has to be tackled and solved now, so that our farmers can return to the farms. More so as the rainy season has already set in.