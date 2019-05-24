Aviation Security: Ex-MD Calls For Stakeholders’ Cooperation

The immediate past Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma, has called for total commitment, determination and cooperation of stakeholders in aviation industry in their quest to achieve security at airports.

He said that FAAN had invested seriously on Aviation Security (AVSEC) under his watch to create an enabling environment that would encourage efficiency in tackling emerging security threats to civil aviation.

Dunoma who made the call during aviation stakeholders, forum in Abuja recently, explained that FAAN had recently procured 10 additional patrol vehicles to boost the current fleet of vehicles for effective coverage and patrol.

He said that additional screening machines were procured, while old ones were being replaced, adding that the agency successfully recruited and trained over 230 AVSEC officers.

“The Hon.Minister and management of the authority is committed to equipping the AVSEC directorate to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively and efficiently.

” I am optimistic that the threat will renew determination, commitment, and zeal towards achieving task of enhancing the security of the travelling public, while protecting the facilities that government has invested huge funds in, to provide for comfort”, he said.

The FAAN” former boss also urged the security operatives to put in their best and respond to all emerging threats in timely manner, while constantly reviewing and upgrading their system holistically.

Dunoma was on Monday replaced by the former Director, airport operations, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, as the new Managing Director of FAAN.