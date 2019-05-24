Association Tasks Govt, Firms On Inclusion

The Nigeria Association of the Blind (NAB), Rivers State Chapter, has urged the Rivers State Government and multinationals operating in the state to run an inclusive policy by giving priority attention to people with visual impairment in their employment and empowerment programmes.

Chairman of the association in Rivers State, Comrade Collins Akpana gave the charge during the general meeting of the association in Port Harcourt, recently.

Akpana disclosed that special consideration for people with visual impairment in terms of economic empowerment would help in alleviating their plight.

He assured the commitment of the association to partner with relevant stakeholders in promoting the welfare of its members, and commended the outgone Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Hon Imine Aguma for the support of the ministry towards the welfare of the association.

In his remarks, the Patron of the association, Dr Frederick Amakiri commended the association for its consistency in raising awareness over the plight of people with visual impairment in Rivers State.

Amakiri, a former chairman of the association in Rivers State, also urged multinationals operating in Rivers State to complement the effort of government in catering for the empowerment needs of people with disabilities.

He pointed out that the few blind people working in the state were employed by government, and faulted the impression by multinationals that people with disabilities were not fit for employment.

Highlights of the meeting were the inauguration of various committees and local government coordinators of the association.