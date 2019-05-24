Akwa Ibom Can’t Depend On Oil Money Alone –Emmanuel

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has sought the cooperation of incoming legislators in the state to diversity its economy and increase its internally generated revenue.

The governor said the need to diversify the state economy had become urgent because revenue from crude oil would not always be there. Emmanuel spoke at the opening of a two-day pre-inauguration workshop for the newly-elected members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, according to a statement.

“I need your support to create a change and build the human capacity of the Akwa Ibom people.

“We must build our economy, plan and rise above the belief that Akwa Ibom will always have oil money to spend. We can make Akwa Ibom a travel hub,” Emmanuel told the newly-elected lawmakers.

He urged them to make themselves available to their constituents and to continue to build leadership capacity towards meeting the needs of the people.

In his welcome address, the outgoing Speaker of the House, Onofiok Luke, pleaded with incoming lawmakers to work for the development of the state.

Luke, who will resume as a member of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly, said the collective objective of the state lawmaker should be to “make legislation towards the actualisation of the Akwa Ibom project which is to build an educated, healthy, prosperous and united state under one leadership and under one God.”