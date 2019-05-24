Ahoada-East To Initiate School Sports Competition

The Chairman of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, in Rivers State, Hon Ben Eke, has urged students to shun cultism and take part in sporting activities.

He said that plans are on top gear to initiate sports competitions in both primary and secondary schools in the area.

Hon. Eke said this last Wednesday during school sports festival at Western County High school Ahoada and it was organised by the local government education authority.

The Chairman, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Sports, Richard Ihua, said sports development in the area remains top priority.

“Competition is the best way to discover the best talents. Will we discover the best talent and sponsor them to represent the local government area,in future events”, Hon Eke said.

According to him, sports is one instrument that can engage youth meaningfully, that is why he sponsored the maiden edition of chairman’s cup.

“ I advised you students to shun cultism because it will ruin your future. Do not allow anyone to force you to join any bad group,” he stated.

He further encouraged parents to take care of their children, saying that parents, teachers and churches are expected to play important roles in raising children in the society.

In his welcome address, the Supervisor of Education in the area, Ozuruke Saturday, appealed to the state government and sports lovers to invest in sports.

He noted that the local government needs a stadium to enable sports men and women have facilities to train.

Kiadum Edookor.