Aguda Hopeful Of Winning League Title

Captain Godwin Aguda has told the Rangers fans to be optimistic of clinching the tittle by winning the super six after qualifying for it from their recent back to back victories.

Aguda in a chat with Tidesports source said: “We give God all the glory for this win. It was a very important victory considering the fact that we got our biggest loss this season in the hands of Rivers United.

“This was not a revenge, we just wanted to play for our pride and I believe we have done that in some way.

The Super Six is our next target and we hope to do better and return to Enugu as league champions.”

With the win, Rangers maintain its stay at the top of Group A log of the abridged NPFL 2018/2019 season with 40 points from 21 matches closely followed by Lobi Stars who are on 34 points and Enyimba, who occupy the third spot with 33 points going into the last match of the season fixed for Sunday, May 26, 2019.