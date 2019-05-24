15,000 Women, Children From Zamfara, Sokoto, Now Refugees In Niger Republic -NEMA

Over 15,000 refugees from Sokoto and Zamfara States mainly women and children are currently taking refuge in some communities in Niger Republic, the National Emergency Management Agency has said.

The Head of NEMA’s Operations in Sokoto, DrKofoworolaSoleye disclosed this in Gusauyesterday at the stakeholders’ meeting on disaster management organised by the agency.

Soloye noted that the refugees were displaced from their communities in Isa and Sabon-Birni Local Government Areas of Sokoto State and Shinkafi and Zurmi Local Government Areas in Zamfara State due to security challenges.

He said the agency had already visited the refugees and conducted need assessment exercises towards supporting them and reducing the hardship they are encountering.

“We have already reported back to NEMA headquarters and very soon the relief materials would be provided for them,” he said.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing with all the stakeholders on various strategies of disaster management and control.