Youth Leader Wants Govt To Avert Communal Crisis

The leader of Youth Patriotic of Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wisdom Igwe, has advised the youths of the area to always maintain peace despite provocation by some companies operating in the community.

Igwe who spoke recently to newsmen in Port Harcourt also called on the State and local government to avert the impending crisis in the community, advising the youths to love one another to get their due rights and alleviate poverty in the community.

The youth leader warned that the youths would resist attempt by any group or corporate body that wants to deny the youths their entitlements, and added that they would not succumb to pressure or concede to various threats of intimidations.

According to him, “We appeal to various authorities, stakeholders, well- meaning Nigerians, especially our brothers at the Presidency and State, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi and Barrister Celestine Omehia to address this injustice .

“We know that oil and gas belong to the Federal Government but there are entitlements and compensation due to landlords and that is what we are asking for.

“We Omueg-belegbe community chose to know the reasons the community was excluded as well heads and landlords, knowing that the community has two wells , ‘one gas well and one oil well, we are sharing with Umuadiri” . Omuegbelebe also have land measuring more than 40 hectares that granted Allgrace”, he claimed.

He denied the claim that Omuegbelegbe wells were dried up and added that Allgrace Energy and Wester Odd had inherited the assets and liabilities.

Igwe faulted the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) which was secretly signed with some persons without implementation and whose contents were not followed because of various selfish interest groups in Ubima and from the staff of Allgrace Energy and Wester Odd Joint venture have interests.

According to him, ” the people want to know how much was paid for the issuance of ‘ Freedom To Operate (FTO) signed with the firm, the money realised from the contract executed and how the money was spent for community development”.

He regretted that several months after the signing the FTO, the copies of the FTO issued for all executed contracts were kept secret from the youths and from the community by the firm and some members of the community thereby brewing trouble in the area.