University Shuts Down Indefinitely After Students’ Protest

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, has been shut down indefinitely following students’ protest over hike in tuition.

The Tide source reports that the students had, on April 30, been asked to proceed to a mid-semester break after a protest held in the institution’s premises.

The institution’s Registrar, Mr. Felix Akinusi, however, told newsmen in Okitipupa that the institution’s Senate had resolved to shut it indefinitely.

Akinusi explained that the decision was to guard against the breakdown of law and order by the students.

Newsmen reports that the students protested when the management insisted that they should continue to pay the new tuition which ranges from N150,000 to N200,000 per session, depending on a student’s state of origin.

It was gathered that the tuition was less than N100,000 before the management increased its last academic session, agreeing with the students that it would be reduced the next session.

The registrar said the university authorities were still meeting with the stakeholders over the increase in tuition in order to reach a “conclusive end” on the matter.

He, however, said some students, especially those on 200 Level, had agreed to continue with the new fee but later rescinded the decision and took to protest rather than dialogue.