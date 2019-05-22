Umahi’s 2nd Term Inauguration Begins, Sunday

The ultra-modern Ecumenical Centre constructed by the Ebonyi State Government will on Sunday, May 26, host its inaugural event.

The event is the night of praise service to mark the beginning of activities to herald Governor David Umahi’s second term inauguration.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Sen. Emmanuel Onwe, made the disclosure on Monday in Abakaliki while addressing members of the media and publicity sub-committee of the inauguration which he heads.

Onwe noted that the programme which would attract a huge audience from across the country and beyond would commence at 5 p.m. at the multi-million Naira edifice.

“The media chat where the governor will be addressing the entire country will hold on May 27 at 7 p.m. and the representatives of media houses are expected to be present.

“The inspection of projects constructed by the Umahi-led administration will be on May 28,” he said.

The commissioner urged members of the sub-committee to bring their expertise to bear in ensuring that the governor’s numerous achievements were effectively highlighted.

“You are expected to contribute your quota in ensuring smooth transition from one term to another as the reporters in particular, are expected to receive instructions from their team leaders.

“The Chairman of the Central Organising Committee and the National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East zone, Chief Austin Umahi, has promised that the best sub-committee will be adequately recognised.

“We should ensure that we emerge the best sub-committee and prove that the governor is the best in terms of achievements,” he said.

He noted that the budget of the sub-committee and the responsibilities attached to each budget would be reviewed while updates and how it intended to achieve its aim would be steadily given.

The sub- committee had several journalists, social media experts among others as members, while the members are expected to distinguish themselves from other sub-committees all through the inauguration activities.