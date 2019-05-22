UCL Final: Liverpool Has To Be Ready, Tough -Skipper

Liverpool’s Captain, Jordan Henderson has said that his side has to be prepared for a challenge in the Champions League final against Tottenham, after falling at the final hurdle last season.

Their sensational comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals has given Jurgen Klopp’s side the chance to make amends for last season’s defeat to Real Madrid, and Henderson is grateful for their opportunity,

Despite Liverpool going into the game as strong favourites, though, Henderson knows they have to turn up on the night.

“We all know how good Spurs are great players and on their day, they can beat anybody really,” he told Tidesports source.

“So it’ll be a really tough final. We need to be ready.

“Not many people would have thought [it was possible] at the start of the season, especially at the end of last season, it was a difficult end.

“It means everything. For the club, for the fans, for everybody involved, but most importantly for the players.”

With Spurs having seen off favourites Manchester City and Erik ten Hag’s exciting young Ajax side, Mauricio Pochettino and his team will be looking to upset the odds once again.

But they will have to do so against a Liverpool side with a growing sense of destiny about themselves after that 4-0 win against Barcelona.

Their fourth goal, a cheeky corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold swept home by Divock Origi, was put together so quickly that even Henderson didn’t see it coming.

“I think I was sort of talking to someone and organising something, just protection for the corner,” Henderson admitted.

“I’d turned around, I’d seen the ball flying into the back of the net. I didn’t really know what had happened.