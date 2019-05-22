Tribunal Fixes June 10 For Estako West 1 Hearing

The Edo State National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed June 10, 2019, for hearing in the petition filed by Zubaru Dada Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Zubaru is challenging the election of Ganiyu Audu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Estako West I constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Counsel to Zubaru, R. Isenalumhe, informed the tribunal that his client planned to call 22 witnesses in the nine units being challenged.

The APC through its Counsel, M.I Afalokhai, said it would call 19 witnesses and one other on subpoena.

Counsel to Audu, C.I Aiguobaruoghian, said his client would call 19 witnesses and two others on subpoena.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice O. Ogundana, warned that there would no extension of time beyond the 14 days allotted to the parties to call witnesses.

Justice Ogundana said any witness found repeating evidence would be stopped.