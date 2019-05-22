Susptected Heardsmen Kill Chief, Injure Another In Delta

There was tension in Ubulu-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, last Monday over the reported killing of a chief in the community by suspected herdsmen.

Chief Chikwe Ojinji of Udo quarters of Ubulu-Uku was reported to have been gruesomely murdered on his farm.

Chief Jamico Adoh, the Ubulu-Uku vigilante leader, revealed that the remains of Chief Chikwe, which has since been deposited in the mortuary, was discovered on his farm.

He said that the incident was the second attack in the community in recent times.

In a related development, suspected herdsmen also shot a young man along Ubulu-Uku/ Issele-Uku road.

The incident, which took place on May 15, 2019, happened along the Ubulu-Uku/Issele-Uku road, and left the victim injured.

The victim is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital. It is unclear if it was a failed kidnap or assassination attempt but the man escaped with his car.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Adeleke Adeyinka, said the corpse of the late chief was found in the bush.