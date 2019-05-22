Sokoto Assembly Passes Bill To Establish Rent, Tenancy Control Commission

The Sokoto State House of Assembly yesterday passed a Bill to establish the Rent, Tenancy Control and Safety of Persons Commission in the state.

The passage followed the consideration of a report by the joint House Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Development and that of Judiciary, Justice and Human Right.

The Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Aminu Bala (PDP- Bodinga (South), while presenting the report, said that the bill would protect landlords and tenants from all forms of harassment.

“Presently we have no rent and tenancy control in our state which can lead to various danger and security challenges.

“This has become a tradition that a house which rent is to cost N 10,000, one will pay N 100,000 to access the tenancy without any identification.

“So, with the passage of the current bill, the state will be free from all forms of criminality and criminals living within our various communities,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the plenary, asked that the bill be read on the third stage and passed, while members unanimously accepted the passage in a voice vote.