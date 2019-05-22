Reps Speaker: Umahi Endorses Gbajabiamila

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi yesterday endorsed House of Representatives Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker in the 9th Assembly.
He gave the endorsement when he received Mr Gbajabiamila in Government House, Abakaliki.
The House Leader was in the state to solicit the support of the governor and the House of Representatives members from the state for his aspiration.
With him were over 103 member-elect of the House who are in support of his candidature.
