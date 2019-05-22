Rangers Target Super Six Glory

Rangers International of Enugu’s midfielder, Godwin Aguda is already looking forward to the Super Six tourney from where the champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will be determined.

Rangers picked up a 1-0 victory in their NPFL Matchday 21 fixture against Rivers United on Monday.

After captaining the team on the day, Aguda expects improvements from Rangers ahead of the Super Six.

“We give God all the glory for this win. It was a very important victory considering the fact that we got our biggest loss this season to the hands of Rivers United,” Aguda told newsmen in an interview.

“This was not revenge, as we just wanted to play for our pride and I believe we have done that in some way.

“The Super Six is our next target and we hope to do better and return to Enugu as league champions.”

After a 34-year wait, Enugu Rangers won the NPFL title in 2016 and this time they will be battling against the likes of Akwa United and Kano Pillars who have also secured berths in the Super Six.