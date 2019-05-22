Police Parade 20 Suspected Bandits In Sokoto

A combined operation of the police, army, customs and immigration personnel has arrested 20 persons suspected to be indulging in banditry in Isa and Sabon Birnin local government areas of Sokoto State.

The suspects were paraded yesterday by the State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kaoje, According to him, the bandits who entered the state through Zamfara State have been terrorising the people of the two LGAs before their arrest.

He described the success recorded by the security agents as part of the new security measure, Operation “Puff Adder,” recently launched by the acting Inspector General of Police in the state.

According to him, “this Operation Puff Adder is designed to effectively synergise with other security agencies. You can see the synergy with the whole security agencies in Sokoto State command; you can see all the security agencies around now, this is the result.

“Zamfara is becoming hot for them and as they were passing by, they wanted to come down to Sokoto, but with our synergy, we can all see the results now.

“We are getting some of them and we will still get them, but for the time being, Sokoto State command has been peaceful.

“Let me use this opportunity, on behalf of the security agencies, to say that everyone in the state, especially in Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas can sleep with their two eyes closed; we have now secured the environment and the state as a whole, no more bandits.