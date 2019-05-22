Police Nab Man For Smuggling Hard Drugs Into Kuje Prisons

Operatives at the Kuje Medium Security Prison in Abuja have apprehended one Mr Clement Jacob of Deidei village in Abuja for attempting to smuggle substances suspected to be Indian hemp into the prison facility.

Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Humphrey Chukwuedo in a statement made available to newmen yesterday said “the substance which was hidden in a sandal, was expected to be delivered to one Emeka Onyejikachi, an inmate of Kuje prison who is in custody for a case of possession of hard drugs”.

Luck however ran out on Jacob when he exchanged his sandals with that of the inmate after his session of prison visit. “Inspector Hussain Ibrahim, the officer in charge of the visit area noticed the quick exchange of footwear and requested for another search after the visiting session was over. “During the search, inspector Hussain carefully tore open the foot of the sandals thereby exposing the illegal transaction”, the statement explained. Upon interrogation, Jacob who feigned ignorance, said one Mrs Emeka had called him to assist her in paying Mr Emeka a visit. He was also instructed to exchange his footwear with the inmate before leaving the premises.

“The Controller of Prisons FCT command, Mustapha Illyasu Atta commended the alertness of the officer and further wish to remind members of the public and family members of inmates of their responsibility in ensuring that the inmates are properly reformed and rehabilitated.

“The Controller of Prisons pledged the commitment of the officers and men of the Command to rid Prisons in the command of illicit transactions that are capable of compromising security and discipline in the Service”, the statement added.