Part Of N400m Used For ‘National Assignment’ As Directed By Jonathan -Metuh

Embattled former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that out of N400million that was released to him before the 2015 presidential election, he did not spend a dime to sponsor any activity of the party.

Metuh, who continued his testimony before trial Justice Okon Abang, insisted that he only used the fund to execute a “national assignment” that was given to him by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He maintained that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, lied when it alleged that the fund was used to sponsor political activities of the PDP, prior to the presidential election.

Metuh is answering to a seven-count money laundering charge the EFCC preferred against him and his firm, Destra Investment Ltd.

He was alleged to have received the sum of N400m from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, before the 2015 presidential election, without executing any contract. EFCC alleged that the fund was electronically wired from an account that ONSA operated with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to Metuh, via account no. 0040437573, which his firm operated with Diamond Bank Plc.

It told the court that the fund which was released to Metuh and his firm by detained former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki, retd, was part of about $2.1billion earmarked for the purchase of arms to fight insurgency in the North East.

Besides, the prosecution which had earlier closed its case after it called eight witnesses that testified before the court, equally alleged that Metuh was involved in an illicit transaction that involved the exchange of $2million.

However, the former PDP spokesman who earlier told the court that he secured approval for the fund to be released to him, after he exposed some of the challenges that faced Jonathan’s re-election bid, yesterday, tendered in evidence, document that depicted how the fund was expended.