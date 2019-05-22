Oyo Assembly Passes Tenancy Bill

The Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday at its plenary passed the Oyo State Tenancy Bill, 2016, into law.

The State Joint Local Government Account Bill, 2018, was also passed into law.

The Speaker, Olagunju Ojo, said that the tenancy bill sought to serve as checks and balances for both tenants and landlords.

He added that both parties would now know their jurisdictions.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mr Joshua Oyebamiji, said that the bill was a control measure on the excesses of both landlords and tenants

Oyebamiji said that the bill would serve as a guideline so that both parties would not intimidate each other.

“Tenants and landlords will know their rights and to what level they can operate.

“The bill will allow for a balanced operation across the state.

“With the bill, either of the two parties can’t behave anyhow any more. There’s now a checkmate measure,” he said.