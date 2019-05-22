Okorocha Hasn’t Released Money For My Inauguration -Gov-Elect

Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has not released a dime for his swearing-in on May 29.

Ihedioha, who spoke in a statement issued by the secretary of his inauguration and handover committee, Ray Emeana, who doubles as the secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, said that the governor had refused to finance the inauguration activities.

According to the governor-elect, there was no truth that Okorocha had released N150million to his inauguration and handover committee for the May 29 programme.

The statement read partly: “Governor Rochas Okorocha has not released any money to the Emeka Ihedioha Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Governor Rochas Okorocha and his outgoing government have not released any money to the Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee. The committee has not requested for any money either. Rather, the joint committee made up of the 31–member Ihediohia team and the 21–member Rochas Okorocha team met and adopted common resolutions on how best to proceed with the inauguration activities. Rochas Okorocha has since abandoned the mutual resolutions and proceeded with his “Internet-based Commissioning of Internet Sited Projects.

“Conscious of the importance Imo people attach to the May 29, 2019 handover date, the Ihedioha/Irona inauguration committee has proceeded with arrangements to deliver a world-class inauguration to Imo people come May 29, 2019.