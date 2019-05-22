N150m To Ihedioha Inauguration Committee: Okorocha Lied -Scribe

Secretary of the Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee, of Imo State governor-elect, Nze Ray Emeana, has debunked the rumours making rounds that Governor Rochas Okorocha had released the sum of N150m, saying that the committee has yet to get a kobo from the state government.

This was just as he also disclosed that the renovation of the Dan Anyiam Stadium venue for the Inauguration of Emeka Ihedioha, is solely been undertaken by the subcommittee on works for the Ihedioha inauguration planning and handover committee.

In a statement issued by Nze Emeana reads: “The attention of the Emeka Ihedioha Inauguration Planning and Handover Committee has been drawn to a publication in the social media made by one Johnbull Chikwe titled ‘Ihedioha Inauguration Committee Mishandling Millions of Naira Released to it by Governor Rochas Okorocha for the Renovation of Dan Anyiam Stadium.’

“Ordinarily, such incoherent, disjointed garble should not attract the attention of such a high-powered committee put up by His Excellency Chief Emeka Ihedioha to oversee the most significant event in the history of Imo State since its creation in 1976.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Governor Rochas Okorocha and his out-going government have not released any money to the committee. The committee has not requested for any money either. Rather, the joint committee made up of the 31-member Ihedioha team and the 21-member Rochas Okorocha team met and adopted common resolutions on how best to proceed with the inauguration activities. Rochas Okorocha has since abandoned the mutual resolutions and proceeded with his “Internet-based Commissioning of Internet Sited Projects.

“Conscious of the importance Imo people attach to the May 29, 2019, handover date, the Ihedioha/Irona inauguration committee has proceeded with arrangements to deliver a world-class inauguration and swearing-in ceremonies to Imo people come May 29, 2019. Arrangements to ensure this delivery include such activities as providing clean environments within and around event venues including the Dan Anyiam and Grass Hoppers Handball stadia.