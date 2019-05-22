MOSOP Condemns Killings In Bori, Other Communities

Irked by the latest repulsive killings, last Friday, in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area and last Sunday, in Kono Bo-ue, another Ogoni communities also in Khana, Rivers State, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), has strongly condemned the incidents, describing them as callous and unwarranted.

MOSOP also called on the security agencies to immediately go after all those involved in the dastardly act.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of MOSOP, Sunny Zorvah, and made available to The Tide, last Monday, said that, “Coming few days after what we thought was a successful strategic multi-stakeholders meeting at the instance of the Khana local government authorities, the incidents are so disheartening that MOSOP is of the view that something more drastic with utmost sincerity and commitment of all categories of leaders and security personnel be brought on board to deal with the escalating insecurity situation in Ogoniland”.

According to MOSOP, “This killing is one too many and it’s quite sad and unfortunate that situations like these are allowed to continue in our communities without the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, both the criminals and sponsors of the unjustifiable massacre of innocent citizens.

“Reports have it that unidentified gunmen, last Friday, invaded part of Bori Town, shooting sporadically and killed one person while last Sunday, about 20 persons were reportedly shot dead in Kono Bo-ue community.

“How can one explain the reason for the killing of about 20 innocent natives in a community that is not at war with her neighbours and does not have report of intra-communal conflict at time of the incident?

“We use this opportunity to again appeal to the federal and Rivers State governments to carry out the fight against gang wars and criminality with demonstrable vigour and utmost priority and to decisively, with no exceptions, bring to book culprits to avert further incident.

“While we call on the people of the area to remain law-abiding, we urge the community and traditional leaders to work with the security agencies to initiate actions that would expose those behind the insecurity situation and bring back lasting peace and normalcy to the various communities,” the statement noted.

It added: “On our part, we would continue our peace programme, in partnership with relevant authorities, particularly the churches, security experts and Paramount Rulers in the area, hoping for positive outcome in the coming days.

“MOSOP sympathises with the people of Kono Bo-ue community, particularly, families of the victims and calls on the youths and community leaders to cooperate with security agencies in their quest to restore peace in the community”.

Similarly, the authorities of Khana Local Government Area have condemned, in the strongest term, the killing of one person in Bori, last Friday, barely few hours after the security stakeholders meeting in Bori and the cult gang war that led to the killings and destruction of the property of innocent citisens in the early hours of last Sunday in Kono Bo-ue community.

Reacting to the incident in his office in Bori, the Chairman of Khana LGA, Chief Lahteh Lah Loolo, described the incident as dastardly, inhumane and pathetic, and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana