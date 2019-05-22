Methodist Prelate Condemns Selective Fight Against Corruption

The Methodist Church Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to fight its war against corruption no matter who is affected.

The Prelate of the church, Dr Samuel Uche, gave the advice at Dodds Methodist Cathedral of the MCN Diocese of Uzuakoli, in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State while addressing the 25th Synod of the church.

While commending the federal government for driving the anti-corruption fight, the prelate regretted that the fight was not all inclusive, maintaining that it was lopsided.

He said, “We know and it is a common knowledge that people who migrate from one party to the other are the same people; but it beats our imagination that when you are the vilest offender in one party and cross over to a certain party, you become a saint overnight.

“This should not have been so. Whoever is corrupt should be seen to be corrupt regardless of the party he or she belongs to. Our fight against corruption should be a holistic and a genuine one”.

The prelate observed that most government functionaries disobeyed court orders, which, he said, portrayed Nigeria as practising jungle justice and promoting the survival of the fittest.

“This is unacceptable and contrary to the norms of any civilised society. The world has become a global village and our country would be deceiving herself if she feels that she can be an island,” he said.

Uche admitted that things were not going smoothly for churches in Nigeria due to harassment and intimidation. He urged churches to unite “in times like this, to practise the golden rule of loving our neighbours as ourselves.”

He added, “Being a top member and leader of the Christian Association of Nigeria, and one of the foremost leaders of the Christian Council of Nigeria, I can say that we Christians have exhibited the highest level of decorum by turning the other cheek (as admonished in the holy scripture), when provoked.

“However, I regret to note that within the general body of Christ, our church denominations have collectively failed in carrying out our primary assignment as a praying community due to the level of disunity and polarisation within us, whereby some churches claim to be more sanctimonious than the other”.