May 29: Police Uncover Plot To Disrupt Handover In Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has raised the alarm over the alleged plan by some unknown people to disrupt the May 29 handover ceremony in the state.

The Police urged the people of the state to put any form of rallies and procession against Chieftaincy and land matters on hold.

The Police said they were in possession of an intelligence report that showed that “some unscrupulous elements are scheming to foment trouble across the state with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the new administration scheduled for 29th May 2019.

The Police said this in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, AbimbolaOyeyemi, yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to the PPRO, rallies, processions, and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by these enemies of peace supposedly to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters rather than approaching the court to seek justice.

He said, “All of these are aimed at heating up the state before the inauguration.

“In view of this, the command has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements”.

“The special units of the command namely SARS, PMF, STS, anti-kidnapping as well as DPOs and Area Commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace.”

Oyeyemi said further that the commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered twenty-four-hour surveillance patrols across the length and breadth of the State.