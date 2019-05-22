Man In Court For Defrauding Driver N47,000

A 36-year-old, Ayo Adeleke, yesterday appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding an Uber driver of N47, 000.

Adeleke, whose address was not provided, is charged with fraud, obtaining under false pretences and theft.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Maria Dauda told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 19, 2018, at 8.40a.m., along Funsho Williams/Marina Way in Lagos.

Dauda said the defendant told the complainant, Mutiu Kareem, to transport him to Lekki and asked for a loan of N47, 000 , which he promised to pay back when they get to their destination.

When they got to Lekki, he said that the defendant refused to pay the money or pay his fare.

He said than the defendant also stole two phones valued at N110,000 from the complainant.

The offences,he said contravened the provisions of sections 4, 287 and 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Kusanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until June 25.