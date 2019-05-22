Kebbi Awaits FG Circular To Pay Minimum Wage -NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has disclosed that Kebbi State Government is awaiting the final circular on the commencement and implementation of N30,000 new minimum wage from the Federal Government to all states of the country to start payment.

Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Umar Halidu AlHassan, who confirmed this yesterday during a press briefing with newsmen on the new minimum wage, noted that Governor Bagudu had shown serious commitment to immediately commence payment of the new wage to workers in the state once the federal government issues final circular.

AlHassan, told newsmen that the leadership of NLC met Governor Bagudu few days ago during breaking of fasting, and he reiterated his readiness to pay the N30,000 minimum wage.

“We were with His Excellency during the breaking of fasting and he made his commitment known to us and assured us that once the final circular is released on the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage, he was ready to comply.

“He told us that we shall be having our N30,000 new wage.”

Comrade Alhassan who urged the federal government to ensure all states’ governors complied uniformly with the implementation of the new minimum wage, noted that, that would strengthen the nation’s economy and reduce poverty among Nigerians.

Speaking on the proposed disbursement of Paris Refunds to state governors, the labour leader noted that although the federal government was planning to release another tranche, that ought not to be done before handing over to new governments across the country.

“The NLC has made it clearly that if such funds would be released, it must be after the swearing in of the new governments.

“Secondly, we have made proposals on the sharing and how the funds should be utilised. We have told state governors that certain percentages must be set aside for the payment of backlogs of salaries, pensioners, gratuities and others for the infrastructure developments. Many of the governors are rejecting our conditions but in Kebbi State, we don’t have problems at all,” he said.