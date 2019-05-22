Kano Pillars Attribute Qualification To Hardwork

Kano Pillars striker, Nyima Nwangwa, has stated that Kano Pillars Super Six qualification was down to the general resolve of all the players to lift their game and workhard in the course of the current campaign.

Nwangwa speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said that the team has put on a shift which has earned them the Super Six qualification but stressed that they are not yet done.

He added that next for them apart for finishing well is to shift attention to the Federation Cup as well as prepare well for the Super Six.

“Hardwork and prayers actually took us this far, within ourselves we agreed that we are going to work hard and this we did and achieved the result.

“Now we are going to concentrate on finishing well first then we are going to the FA cup we have to put ourselves together again and prepare well for the Super Six. We are not there yet until after the Super Six.”

Kano Pillars sit second and can with a win on their final league game away finish above Akwa United who were forced to a draw in Uyo yesterday.