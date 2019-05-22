Judge’s Absence Stalls Fraud Trial Of Fayose

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday, further adjourned until June 10, the trial of embattled former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, facing N6.9 billion fraud charges.

The case which was slated for continuation of trial, was further adjourned, as Justice Mojisola Olatoregun was said to be on official assignment.

Fayose was arraigned on an 11-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 22, 2018, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

The EFCC opened its case on November 19, 2018, and had so far called 13 witnesses.

At the last adjourned date, on May 10, the prosecution had sought an adjournment of the case, after it informed the court that its 13th witness, Adewale Aladegbola, seemed to be hostile.

The court had consequently adjourned the case to enable prosecution decide on its next line of action.