Jonathan To Chair Wike’s Inaugural Lecture …My Victory, Function Of Grassroots Support -Wike …Continue To Support Wike, Banigo Tells Doctors

Former President of Nigeria Dr Goodluck Jonathan will on Monday May 27, 2019 at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt,chair the 2nd Term Inaugural Lecture as well as the presentation of a book in honour of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at 10 am.

The lecture titled “The imperatives of Peace-building in Post Democratic Elections in Nigeria” will be delivered by an erudite scholar Prof Anya O. Anya.

The book titled Excellence in Governance and Creativity: Legal Essays in Honour of His Excellency Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS, POS, Governor of Rivers State will be presented by the Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

A statement issued yesterday in Port Harcourt, by the Chairman of Media and Publicity Sub Committee, Emma Okah says all arrangements are on top gear to give the people of Rivers State an excellent inaugural lecture, book launch and other inaugural activities.

According to Okah, the inaugural activities will begin on Thursday 23rd May, 2019 with a variety night at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, PH at 7pm.

A novelty football match between Team Rivers State and Ex Nigerian Internationals will hold on Friday 24th May, 2019 at Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt at 4pm.

There will be a Thanksgiving Service at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium (formerly Liberation Stadium), Port Harcourt at 9am on Saturday 25th May, 2019.

The swearing in ceremony of the Governor and his deputy will hold on Wednesday 29th May, 2019 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt at 10am while an inaugural banquet will follow later in the day at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt at 7pm.

According to the statement, the State Government and the organizing committee are ensuring that the inaugurationevents turn out impressive, God willing and urged Rivers people to participate.

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that his 2019 electoral victory was a function of his vast grassroots support across the state.

Speaking when he received elected councillors from all the wards in the state at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike thanked the councillors and other grassroots leaders for their loyalty and support.

The governor was represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke.

He said: “I want to thank you for your support during the last elections. We were confident because we had the support of the grassroots.

“I will work with you and cooperate with you as we move the state forward”.

He charged the councillors to work with their council chairmen as they strive to deliver development to their respective communities.

He said that councillors must desist from fighting their council chairmen as they were elected to serve their people.

“Cooperate and work in synergy with your council chairmen, with a view to serving your people. Service is a responsibility that has been entrusted on you by your people”, he said.

The governor urged the councillors to mobilise their constituents for the state Thanksgiving on Saturday and the Second Term Inauguration on May 29, 2019.

In his remarks, Leader of the Rivers State Councillors Forum, Collins Omunakwe of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, said that the councillors staged the victory walk to celebrate the victory of Wike and restate their loyalty to his administration.

Omunakwe said: “We put ourselves together to stage this victory march to celebrate the governor’s re-election because we believe in him.

“We are from the 23 local government areas, and we are publicly saying that all the elected councillors are solidly behind our governor”, he added.

Also, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged doctors to continue to work closely with the state government in the quest to improve the health status of the Rivers people.

Banigo stated this during a congratulatory visit to her by the Rivers State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to Banigo, doctors are bounded by ethics no matter their disciple, noting that they must continue to work by those ethics to enable Rivers people receive the best healthcare services.

She said the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, had provided the enabling environment to bring out the best in doctors, and urged them to ensure that health facilities were baby-friendly by encouraging exclusive breastfeeding in their facilities.

Banigo, who thanked the national leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association for conferring the prestigious NMA Healthcare Merit Award on Governor Nyesom Wike, commended the state branch for its support.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Rivers State Branch of the NMA, Dr. Obelebra Adebiyi said the re-election of the governor and his deputy was an eloquent expression of the desire of Rivers people and clear testimony of their satisfaction with the giant developmental strides witnessed the last four years.

She also congratulated the deputy governor on the conferment of Healthcare Champion Platinum Award on her by national leadership of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN).