Institute To Partner Banks On Service Delivery

The Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Rivers State branch, says it will work in synergy with the banking sector in the state to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Chairman of the branch, Barrister Clem Osuji stated this at the annual general meeting and election of a new executive to pilot the affairs of the institute for the next two years held in Port Harcourt, recently.

Osuji, who was returned for a second tenure said that the task of taking the institute to another level lies on all the members, pointing out that his new leadership team would not be deterred by past occurrences.

According to him, “the responsibility of taking the institute to an enviable height lies on all of us and I will continue to serve this great body with diligence and contribute my quota to its growth. I won’t be deterred by the past but to work harder for us to get to the next level and to sustain the institute”.

He regretted that most bankers in the state, especially women do not show interest in the institute which he described as the umbrella body of serving and student bankers, adding: “We will force the national level to organise seminars and lectures that would update the knowledge of bankers just as the institute would key into financial and allied discussions to enable members contribute in state budgets”.

Also speaking, the chairman, organising committee of the programme, Chinedum Anowuru stressed the need for the institute to convene a meeting with bank managers in the state with a view to enlightening their staff on the importance of the institute, pointing out that when their staff embrace the institute they will perform better.

Anowuru noted that the institute has more than 150 student members but regretted that most of them were not participating in the institute’s activities and called for a change of attitude and commitment to anything that would promote growth of the body.

Other elected officers of the branch are Mkpachukwu Njok; 1st Vice chairman, Ekene Morgan, 2nd Vice Chairman, Johnson Sangoleye, general secretary, Beatrice Fombo, assistant secretary, Kosi Umeh, 2nd Vice secretary , Adesoji Oyedele, treasurer, Ejogbanu Eseoghene, financial secretary, Isaiah Ayeni, auditor and Ruth Onyekachi, publicity secretary.

Shedie Okpara