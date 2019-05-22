Insecurity: Oyetola Threatens To Ban Illegal Mining

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, has decried the activities of illegal mining vendors in the state, describing it as threat to the peace and survival of the people.

Oyetola opined that the huge mineral deposits in the Osun East senatorial district of the state might not add to the economic well-being of the people living in the area, and the state at large if illegal mining was not curbed.

The governor made the remarks at Ilesha, during a security meeting with critical stakeholders in Ijesha land.

He said his government considered it pertinent to take creative and proactive approach in tackling any signal of security breach in the state, hence the urgency of the meeting.

According to him, there are efforts in place to register every miner operating in the state, adding that no miner would be allowed to operate without being registered, as he stressed that landlords of erring registered miners would also be found culpable.

“The activities of illegal mining vendors, if not checked, will shatter the safety, security and peace of our people as they are capable of engaging in untoward behaviours,” he said.