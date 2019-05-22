I Felt Great At My First Outing For Nigeria – Bronze Medalist

A 2019 Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) U-18 triple jump bronze medallist, Grace Oshiokpu, yesterday said that she felt great representing the country for the first time ever.

Oshiokpu told newsmen in Lagos that it was a dream come true for her to be called for her first national assignment.

“Featuring in the CAA U-18 championships is my first time of representing Nigeria and it felt so good and I was happy because that is what I have always wished for,” she said.

Tidesports source reports that the up and coming athlete won the medal at the championships which held in April in Abidjan.

Oshiokpu told newsmen that she had always known that she would be a triple jumper.

“I knew right from the onset that it was triple jump for me because I see myself doing great in the event, I foresee a bright future in the event for me,” she said.

The athlete, who recently graduated from secondary school, said that she would always do the country and her family proud in any competition.

“My dream is to always make Nigeria proud, my family and myself proud in any outing,” she said.

The Delta indigene added that she usually trained five-times in a week to ensure she was always ready for any national assignment.