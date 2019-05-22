Guber Aspirant Wants Buhari To Include Bayelsa In $76.25bn Investment Plan

A governorship aspirant from Bayelsa State, Romeo Bekeyei, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to include the state in the new targeted $76.25billion investment plan.

The Federal Government target plan from some of its newly licensed free trade zones is expected to generate job opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

The aspirant noted that statistics from Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) revealed that about one million, three hundred thousand (1,300,000) jobs would be created through these zones.

The newly licensed free trade zones, which cut across Lagos, Delta and other states, according to Bekeyei, would be better if it is also replicated in Bayelsa to generate jobs for youths in the state.

He said that through this means, youths’ restiveness and other forms of vices would be addressed as the youths, who were idle would be gainfully employed.

The free trade zones penciled down in the plan include the Nigeria International Commerce City, (Eko-Atlantic), Nigeria Centenary City, Abuja, Ogidigben Industrial City, Delta State, Maritime Economic City, Badagry, Badagry Creek Integrated Industrial Park.