Group Charts Path To Good Governance, Democracy

Executive Director, Development Integrity Intervention Goal Foundation, Mr Oliver Aja, says Open Government Partnership (OGP) will promote good governance and deepen democracy in Nigeria.

Aja disclosed this in a media chat yesterday in Abakaliki.

Aja is the co-chairman of the 32-member steering committee set up by the Ebonyi Government to fine-tune modalities for the operational workings of the OGP in Ebonyi.

According to him, OGP is all about ensuring effective free flow of communication between the government and the people that allows for credible feedback.

He said that the initiative would avail the citizens opportunity to hold their governments accountable as well as effectively engage political leaders.

He regretted that citizens were neglected in running of government in Nigeria, noting that under the OGP initiative, more access would be provided for citizens to partner government for enhanced service delivery.

“The open government partnership is an initiative that will enhance good governance and deepen democracy in Nigeria, because the initiative will allow citizens to partner government in every level.

“The partnership will include policy making, policy implementation and assessment of how the policies affect the lives of every citizen.

“The OGP partnership is the core of democracy and the initiative will enhance citizens’ participation in politics, deepen democratic values and equip the citizens with knowledge to hold leaders accountable,” Aja said.