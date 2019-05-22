Elders Forum Seeks Christian Party

The National Christian El-ders Forum, has called for Christians in the country to have a political party.

A former Minister of Defence, Lt.Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, Prof. Joseph Otubu, Gen Joshua Dogonyaro, Archbishop Magnus Atilade, Dr Kate Okpareke, Dr Ayo Abifarin, Gen Zamani Lekwot, Justice Kalajine Anigbogu, Shyngle Wigwe, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Priscilla Kuye and Solomon Asemota (SAN) are among members of the group.

In a document titled, ‘Testimony of hope in democracy: The secularised residue of Church doctrine of the people of God’ by its chairman Asemota, the NCEF said a Christian party would help promote democracy in the country.

Asemota said, “The major player in politics in Nigeria is a minority ethnic group that co-opted the majority Hausa to form Hausa/Fulani that has since being described as an ideology – a system of rule and of society of which the important ingredient is the operation of Islamic laws.

“All it has done is to include Christians as part of this ideology that produced (Muhammadu) Buhari and (Atiku) Abubakar.

“I would like to stress that reducing the salience of ethnic associations in politics would depend, to a considerable extent, on progress in two areas: establishing a strong party system and achieving robust economic growth and reduced poverty.”

He added, “It is in the interest of Nigeria that Christians should have a political party of their own to promote democracy in the face of Sharia onslaught. The NCEF is of the firm view that ethnic associations have been rendered ineffective by the militant jihadists. The only sensible alternative open to Christians in Nigeria is a political party that has liberal democracy as its ideology.”

According to the group, partisan politics remains the major cause of divisions among ethnic associations nationwide.

Asemota said the persecution of Christians in the country included reducing or limiting their access to education by the introduction of cut-off marks, bombing of churches and kidnapping such as the one involving Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls.