EFCC Arraigns Ex-Customs Boss Over N3bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned one Bridget Okafor, a former Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs on a 13-count charge bordering on abuse of office to the tune of N3,336,176,661.24.

She was arraigned before Justice Venchak S. Gaba of a Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Kwali.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Bridget Chienyezu Okafor, whilst being employed in the public service and serving as Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service in charge of finance and revenue, sometime in 2015 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did knowingly acquire a private interest in a contract awarded by Nigeria Customs Service to Erman Global Energy Engineering Nigeria Limited, a company in which your children are directors and for which the Nigeria Customs Service paid the sum of eighty-nine million, nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, nine hundred and sixty-four naira (N89,999,964.00) only and you thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under section 12 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences act, 2000.”

She pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Counsel for the EFCC, Francis Jirbo, thereafter, asked the court for a date for commencement of trial, in order to enable the prosecution present its witnesses.

Defence counsel, EfutOkoi, however, informed the Court of a pending application before the court seeking bail for the defendant.