Court Sentences Cameroonian Maid For Killing Boss

ACameroonian maid, Leudjoe Koyemen Joel, who murdered his Nigerian employer, Mrs Dayo Adeleke, has been sentenced to death by hanging by the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye while delivering the judgment yesterday, after two years and five months, convicted Joel and ordered that he be hanged to death.

The family of late Dayo Adeleke in a statement welcomed the judgment.

It reads: “On the night of 20th December 2016, we received the news that our daughter, sister, and friend Dayo Enioluwa Adeleke, was brutally slaughtered in cold blood whilst defenceless and in the solace of her own home by her Cameroonian domestic help, Joel Ledjou

“Words cannot adequately describe the complete and utter devastation and sorrow that her senseless murder has caused in our lives.

“Joel had just been employed two months prior to the murder of Dayo. Dayo’s usual empathy and the need to help a ‘poor refugee’ as described by the pastor who referred him to Dayo from Mountain of Solution Ministries, led to her employing him.

“The Nigeria Police worked tirelessly in investigating the matter and the Ministry of Justice, Lagos State, in turn, has worked diligently in prosecuting the matter in court.

“Today, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, two years and five months after the murder, Justice Akintoye, sitting at the Criminal Division of the High Court of Lagos State delivered her judgment and found Joel Ledjou guilty of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging.

“This murderer who robbed Dayo of marriage, motherhood, and longevity.