Court Sacks All APC Candidates In C’River

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator John Owan-Enoh and other candidates of the party currently recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been sacked by a Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State.

Hon Justice Simon Amobeda in a two-hour judgment he delivered ordered that “INEC should only receive and accept the names and candidates for the 2019 elections that emerged from the lawful executive led by Godwin Etim John.

The court also sacked the leadership of the party led by Mr. John Ochalla.

Justice Amodeba also ordered that persons parading themselves as the executive members of the APC in Cross River State should forthwith cease and that the lawful executive of APC in Cross River State is the one led by Godwin Etim John.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgement, counsel to the claimants, Ayei Okpa said: “The judgment clearly is in support of the rule of law, as it also supports the yearning of the common man.

“INEC is to use and publish only the names that emerged from the lawful executive and not any other name that emerged from any other executive in Cross River State APC.”