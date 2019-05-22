Between Minimum Wage And NASS Package

The recent media report that 469 lawmakers who were elected on the platform of various political parties in the February 23 National Assembly elections and the subsequent supplementary election will get a total of N4.68 billion as welcome package immediately after their inauguration in June, has once again elicited public discourse on the sincerity of government to improve the welfare of Nigerian workers.

The amount which covers accommodation and furniture allowances are two of the irregular (paid once every year) entitlements of lawmakers and other political office holders.

According to the computation contained in its Remuneration Package for Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders 2007 to Date and made public by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, each member of the House of Representatives on resumption, is entitled to N9,926, 062.50. This is the summation of furniture allowance of N5,955,637.50 and accommodation allowance of N3, 970,425 which a House of Representatives member is entitled to. Therefore, the 360 lawmakers that will make up the House of Representatives will be entitled to accommodation and furniture allowances of N3.57 billion.

On the other hand, each Senator is entitled to a combined furniture and accommodation allowance of N10,132,000 on assumption of office. While the accommodation allowance of a Senator is N4,052,800, the furniture allowance is N6,079,200. The 109 senators that will make up the 9th National Assembly will receive a total of N1.1 billion when the red chamber opens in June.

The Tide is disturbed that while the welfare packages of legislators and other public office holders are often handled with utmost dispatch, it is taking the same government and its agencies more than eight months to conclude and implement a new minimum wage of N30,000 for its workers whose fate has been encapsulated with series of untold challenges and sufferings.

While we recognise that regular payment of salaries and pensions is essential, government must also be conscious of the fact that the increasing cost of living and the recognition to ensure a fair and decent living wage has rendered the Minimum Wage instrument obsolete.

Sadly, several speeches have been made and assurances reiterated by the federal and state governments to the ‘ordinary’ workers. In his May Day speech, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared that the worst days are over for Nigerian workers. But beyond the speeches, lies endless hopes of expectations from the workers. On a daily basis, they face various challenges of job insecurity, rising cost of living and poverty.

No doubt, the punch of rising cost of living in Nigeria is made worse for the average worker by the absence of cushioning measures or palliatives such as increase in the minimum wage and improvement in social conditions.

However, in the face of massive job loss, poverty amidst backlog of salaries and benefits being owed, as well as other relevant welfare packages and incentive being denied workers, the typical Nigerian worker has often shown great zeal and dedication towards his service to his nation.

While we welcome the Federal Government’s promise to pay arrears any time implementation of the new wage begins, we take exception to the recent inauguration of yet another N30,000 new national minimum wage implementation committee, almost one month after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill into law.

Rather than wait till this time, we expected that all processes and procedures, including that of the Salaries and Wages Commission which the new wage needed to undergo for immediate commencement of its implementation, should have been completed before the passage and signing of the bill into law.

A situation where diverse categories of political office holders engage in outrageous spending and display of aristocratic effect through their flamboyant lifestyle, while the true bureaucrats who play major roles in administrative activities, nurturing of talents, policy formulation and implementation, among others are neglected should be discouraged.

We hope that this year will not end with nothing much to rejoice about following the current trajectory and seeming perks of abstract promises by the government, especially pertaining to the plight of workers who continually toil to serve the nation even in the face of discomfort, waking up daily to the news of everyday plan to implement the new minimum wage.