Andonis Celebrate As Unity Road Gets To Ikuru Town

Hundreds of thousands of Andonis have rolled out drums to celebrate the completion of the Ikuru Town section of the Ogoni ,Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Unity road.

The celebration which held at Ikuru Town attracted some important personalities within and outside Andoni Local Government Area.

Chiefly among those who attended the event include, the Bishop Diocese of Niger Delta Rt Rev Ralph Ebirien, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, the Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon IkuinyiOwajiIbani, former Deputy Governor of the state, Engr Tele Ikuru, Sir (Dr) Benjamin Wilcox, the Okan-Ama of Ikuru Town, King Aaron Ikuru, member, representing Andoni Opobo Federal Constituency, Hon Awajinombek Abiante.

Speaking at the St Simon Anglican Church Ikuru Town, the Bishop Diocese of Niger Delta, Rt Rev Ralph C. Ebirien urged Andoni people to thank God and Governor Wike for the progress made so far on the road.

Rt Rev Ebirien who also thanked the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus for attracting development to Andoni also stressed the need for the people to reciprocate the gesture by working with the present administration in the state to ensure peace in the area.

The Bishop stressed the need for Andoni youths involved in cultism to lay down their arms and repent as the state government has vowed to go tough on cultism.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Sedondus narrated how in 2002 at private meeting with Dr Peter Odili the then Governor of Rivers State, the idea for a road that will cement the bond of unity between theOgonis, Andonis and Opobos was discussed.

Prince Secondus also thanked Governor Wike for continuing with the road despite the harsh economic situation in the country and assured the people that in few months time, both Ekede and Ngo axis of the road will be completed.

A member representing AndoniOpbo/Nkoro in the National Assembly, Hon. AwajinombekAbiante said that the road had opend up the huge economic potentials in the area for investment and urged the people to be peaceful and support the present administration to bring more projects to Andoni.