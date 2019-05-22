Accident: FRSC Urges Ogun Govt To Equip Hospitals

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, has appealed to the state government to equip its general hospitals in order to save victims of road accidents.

Mr Sunday Oko, the Itori Unit Commander of the FRSC, made the appeal in an interview with the newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

He noted that some of the general hospitals in the state lacked the required medical equipment that would be needed to treat victims that sustained major injuries from road crashes.

Oko said that the non-availability of necessary materials at the hospitals had resulted in the death of several victims in the past.

”It has been observed that some of the general hospitals only have facilities for treating minor injuries.’’

He said that when the hospitals were equipped with modern equipment, they would be able to render essential services to the public and compete with others outside the state.

The unit commander said that the command was committed to the safety of human lives.

Oko also admonished motorists to be cautious so as to reduce the rate of road accidents to its barest minimum in the state.